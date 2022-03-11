For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 de…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted.…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 13-degree low is fo…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heav…