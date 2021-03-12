Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.