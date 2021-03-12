Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills p…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees.…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partl…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Pa…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. P…