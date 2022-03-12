 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

