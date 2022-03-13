This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
