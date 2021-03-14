Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
