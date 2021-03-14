Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.