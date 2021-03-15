Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 4…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. P…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills p…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partl…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy…