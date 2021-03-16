 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

