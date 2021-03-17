Park Hills's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
