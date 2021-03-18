This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 4…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. P…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's weather …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy…