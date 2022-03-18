Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.