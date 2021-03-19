This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
