Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
