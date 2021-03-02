Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.