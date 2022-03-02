 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News