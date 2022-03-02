Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
