Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.