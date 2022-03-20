Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.