Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.