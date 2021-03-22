Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
