Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
