This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
