Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.