Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Overcast with rain showers at times. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.