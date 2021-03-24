Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.