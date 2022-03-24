This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.