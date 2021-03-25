This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
