Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
