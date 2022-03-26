This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Generally fair. Scattered frost possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
