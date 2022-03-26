 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Generally fair. Scattered frost possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

