Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
