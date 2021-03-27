Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.