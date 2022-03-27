Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
