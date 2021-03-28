Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
