This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
