 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News