Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.