Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.