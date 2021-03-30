For the drive home in Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
