Park Hills's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will …
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degre…