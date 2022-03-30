Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.