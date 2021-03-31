Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.