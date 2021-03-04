Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.