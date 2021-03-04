Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It sh…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking a…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over on…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park…
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.