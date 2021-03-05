Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
