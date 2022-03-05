Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
