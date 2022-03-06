Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.