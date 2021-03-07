Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
