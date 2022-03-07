Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.