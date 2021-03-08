Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.