This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 de…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
For the first time since it was filled more than 50 years ago, Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, is projected to dip past a critical threshold.
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a …