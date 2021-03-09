Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.