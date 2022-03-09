This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
