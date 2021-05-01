This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
