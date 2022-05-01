May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.