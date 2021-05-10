 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News