This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
