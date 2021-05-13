 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News